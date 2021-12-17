Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Lifted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.