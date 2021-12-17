West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.60.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$113.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.51. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$114.94.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

