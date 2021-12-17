Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Reid Leonard Sells 3,000 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.