Wells Fargo & Company Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $355.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $318.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.89 and its 200-day moving average is $373.17. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

