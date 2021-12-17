Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/13/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years.

12/7/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders. In the first half of 2021, it returned $53.7 million (share repurchase) and $30.3 million (dividends) to shareholders. In April, the company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. Improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) is encouraging. Knight-Swift's decision to increase its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $3.90-$4.05 (earlier: $3.45-$3.60) reflects improvement in freight conditions. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, partly due to lingering coronavirus-led headwinds and increase in operating expenses. Inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses represent an added headwind.”

NYSE KNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

