Wedbush Weighs in on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 174.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 251,467 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

