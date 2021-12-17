Wedbush Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $10.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.52 million, a PE ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.