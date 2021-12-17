Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.26

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

