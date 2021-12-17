Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $265.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $189.51 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 242.96 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.