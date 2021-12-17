Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

