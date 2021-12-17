Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,325. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.