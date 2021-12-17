Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WDH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,001. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

