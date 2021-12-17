Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.