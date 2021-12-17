Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 182.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

