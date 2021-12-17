Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.91. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.91, with a volume of 91,827 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$489.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$401.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.6700003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

