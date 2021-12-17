Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.