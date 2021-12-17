Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years.

NYSE IGD opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

