Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956,409 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 3.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 2.27% of Logitech International worth $338,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Logitech International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

