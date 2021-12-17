Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,663 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $55,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 90,883 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.