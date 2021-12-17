Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 162.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Verizon Communications by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 433,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,170 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 123,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

