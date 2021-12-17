Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 260 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $40,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $592.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

