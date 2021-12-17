Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen stock opened at 20.52 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 17.28 and a 12-month high of 29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.20 and its 200 day moving average is 23.37.
Volkswagen Company Profile
