Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading Up 7.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 12,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 476,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

