Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00. 24,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 81,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 247,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

