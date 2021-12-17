Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 9.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

