Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) is Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,095 shares during the quarter. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 4.27% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET opened at $32.16 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

