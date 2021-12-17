Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $66,000 Investment in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last 90 days. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

