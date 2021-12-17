Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,000 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.53. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

