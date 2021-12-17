Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.74). Approximately 35,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

