Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 15%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $52.92. 31,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,228,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,572. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

