Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Up 15%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.09 and last traded at $52.92. 31,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,228,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $600,283.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,572. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
