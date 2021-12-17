Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the November 15th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VNOM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

