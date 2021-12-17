Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of VINP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $602.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.