VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CSA stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

