VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ CSA opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

