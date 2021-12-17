VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CSF opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.30% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

