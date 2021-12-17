VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $47.10. 13,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

