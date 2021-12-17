Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

