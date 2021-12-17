VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.5% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,337,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 837,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 108.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 188,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

