Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 244 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.21 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.