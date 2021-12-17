Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.