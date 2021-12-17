Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

