Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $17.39

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.84. Vertex shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,694.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vertex by 112.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 257,825 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 10.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

