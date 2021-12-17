Vertcoin Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $31.30 million and $426,251.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 22,909% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,062,922 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

