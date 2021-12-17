Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 91,170 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

