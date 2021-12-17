Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Update

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $697.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.08. Veritone has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

