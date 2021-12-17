Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires $38,110.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Veritex by 102.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritex by 144.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Veritex by 273.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

