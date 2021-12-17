Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires $38,110.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Veritex stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Veritex by 102.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritex by 144.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Veritex by 273.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
