Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $226.57 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $105.40 or 0.00223784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $226.57 million and approximately $198,517.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00199118 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.