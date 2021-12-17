VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $972,357.41 and $1,209.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.26 or 0.99518221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045929 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.17 or 0.00968776 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,407,208 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.