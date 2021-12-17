Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.