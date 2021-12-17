Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading 22% Lower Over Last Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00020183 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $74.18 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,923 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

